The lineup for this week’s episode of AEW Collision continues to take shape.

Ahead of the June 22 episode of AEW Collision, which premieres at 8/7c on TNT, three new bouts have been announced for the show.

Malakai Black & Brody King vs. LSG & MSG, Toni Storm and Mariah May vs. Leyla Hirsch & Lady Frost, Hechicero vs. Matt Menard were added to the 6/22 lineup.

With that now known, featured below is the updated card for Saturday’s show:

* Kazuchika Okada vs. Ultimo Guerrero in an AEW Continental title eliminator

* AEW International Champion Will Ospreay defends against Brian Cage

* Samoa Joe, Hook & Katsuyori Shibata vs. Premier Athletes (Tony Nese, Ari Daivari & Josh Woods)

* Chris Jericho & Big Bill vs. Private Party

* Hechicero vs. Matt Menard

* Toni Storm & Mariah May vs. Leyla Hirsch & Lady Frost

* Kings of the Black Throne (Malakai Black & Brody King) in action

* The Patriarchy (Christian Cage, Killswitch & Nick Wayne) vs. The Iron Savages (Bronson, Boulder & Jacked Jameson)

For complete AEW Collision spoilers for this week, click here.