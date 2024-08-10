The lineup for the Monday, August 12 episode of WWE Raw continues to take shape.

On Saturday, multiple new matches were announced for the 8/12 show, which is scheduled to take place in Austin, Texas.

Now officially added to the lineup for Monday’s show is Damian Priest vs. Carlito, as well as American Made vs. Alpha Academy.

With that now known, featured below is the updated lineup for the show:

* Randy Orton to appear

* Rhea Ripley to open the show

* Carlito vs. Damian Priest

* American Made (Julius & Brutus Creed) vs. Alpha Academy (Akira Tozawa & Otis)

* Two-Out-Of-Three Falls Match for WWE Intercontinental Championship: Bron Breakker (c) vs. Sami Zayn

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship #1 Contender’s Match: Kairi Sane & IYO SKY vs. Zoey Stark & Shayna Baszler

