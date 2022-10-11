Two new bouts have been added to NJPW Battle Autumn on November 5th.

Taiji Ishimori, El Desperado, Master Wato, and Hiromu Takahashi will compete in a wild card tag team match with the pairings being decided by a random draw.

Also set for the show is NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions Aussie Open (Mark Davis & Kyle Fletcher) wrestling against unknown opponents. The semifinals in the NJPW World TV Title tournament will be held.

Karl Anderson defending the NEVER Openweight Championship against Hikuleo is still advertised for the event despite Anderson returning to WWE alongside Luke Gallows on Monday’s WWE Raw.

Here is the current card for NJPW Battle Autumn:

– IWGP US Championship: Will Ospreay (c) vs. Tetsuya Naito

– NEVER Openweight Championship: Karl Anderson (c) vs. Hikuleo

– Taiji Ishimori, Master Wato, El Desperado, and Hiromu Takahashi compete in a wild card tag match

– Aussie Open (Mark Davis & Kyle Fletcher) vs. TBA

– NJPW World TV Title Tournament Semifinals