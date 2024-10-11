The lineup for TNA’s biggest show of the year continued to take shape this week.

During the return episode of TNA iMPACT on October 10, 2024, TNA’s Director of Authority Santino Marella confirmed a new match for TNA Bound For Glory 2024.

At the 10/10 show at Skyway Studios in Nashville, TN., Marella confirmed that Moose will go one-on-one against Mike Santana at the 10/26 PPV at Wayne State Fieldhouse in Detroit, MI.

Marella also noted that the winners of the ABC vs. The Hardys match will likely challenge the TNA Tag-Team Champion duo from The System of Eddie Edwards & Brian Myers. In the end, The System attacked during the match, leading to a double DQ.

Marella came back out and announced a three-way Full Metal Mayhem match with ABC vs. The Hardys vs. The System with the tag-titles on-the-line at TNA Bound For Glory 2024.

Later in the show, Jordynne Grace vs. Masha Slamovich for the TNA Knockouts title at BFG was announced as well.

Make sure to join us here on 10/26 for complete TNA Bound For Glory 2024 results from Detroit, MI.

.@TheMooseNation and @Santana_Proud are throwing FIGHTING WORDS on #TNAiMPACT! Get 1 month FREE of TNA+ with code TNAFREE on the Special Attraction Monthly plan: https://t.co/EkIqqcvwIi pic.twitter.com/4PNQ3x0eeq — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) October 11, 2024