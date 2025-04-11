The lineups for the next two TNA Wrestling special events continued to take shape this week.

During this week’s episode of TNA iMPACT on Thursday night, April 10, 2025, a new match was officially announced for next week’s TNA Unbreakable 2025 special show from the Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Joining the lineup for the 4/17 special event in “Sin City” is Mike Santana & The Hardys (Jeff Hardy & Matt Hardy) vs. Mustafa Ali & The Nemeth Brothers (Nic Nemeth & Ryan Nemeth) in six-man tag-team action.

Additionally, TNA confirmed Mike Santana vs. Mustafa Ali in one-on-one action in a rematch from their last pay-per-view showdown, as the two will meet at the TNA Rebellion 2025 show on April 27 at the Galen Center in Los Angeles, California.

