Two matches have been added to the WWE NXT go-home show for next week’s “Takeover: Stand and Deliver” episode.

WWE has announced Raquel Gonzalez vs. Zoey Stark for tonight’s show.

This match comes after Stark and NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai lost to Gonzalez and Dakota Kai last week, when Gonzalez pinned Stark. Gonzalez will challenge Shirai at Takeover Night One next week.

WWE has also announced that The Way’s Indi Hartwell and Candice LeRae will return to tag team action tonight.

There’s no word yet on who The Way will be going up against. Based on a segment from last week’s show, it’s believed that LeRae and Hartwell will challenge NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart at Takeover, but that has not been confirmed. LeRae and Hartwell have not teamed since their February 17 win over Moon and Blackheart, which came before they won the titles.

On a related note, it’s been confirmed that tonight’s main event will be the 12-Man Battle Royal. The remaining 6 competitors will go on to “Takeover: Stand and Deliver” Night One for a Gauntlet Eliminator. Their order of elimination tonight will determine the Gauntlet order for Takeover. The winner of that Night One Gauntlet Eliminator will advance to Night Two to challenge NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s NXT go-home show and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the updated line-up:

* Indi Hartwell and Candice LeRae return to tag team action

* Raquel Gonzalez vs. Zoey Stark

* Roderick Strong vs. Cameron Grimes

* Tian Sha vs. Kayden Carter and Kacy Catanzaro

* The go-home build for “Takeover: Stand and Deliver”

* 12-Man Battle Royal main event to determine Gauntlet Eliminator participants for Takeover Night 1, with Austin Theory, Dexter Lumis, Jake Atlas, Isaiah “Swerve” Scott, Leon Ruff, Tyler Rust, Kushida, Bronson Reed, Roderick Strong, Cameron Grimes, LA Knight, Pete Dunne. Winner from Takeover Night 1 will challenge NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano on Night 2

