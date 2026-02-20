Two more matches are now official for this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown.

WWE has confirmed that IYO SKY will go one-on-one with Giulia in a highly anticipated singles showdown.

While Giulia is the reigning Women’s United States Champion, the title will not be on the line in this bout.

Still, it’s a marquee clash between two of the most dynamic competitors on the blue brand.

Also added to the lineup is a rematch pitting Oba Femi against Kit Wilson.

The two previously met on the February 6 episode of SmackDown, where Femi made quick work of Wilson, scoring a decisive victory in just 48 seconds. Wilson now gets a chance at redemption.

As previously announced, tonight’s show in Sunrise, FL. will also feature two high-stakes Elimination Chamber qualifying matches.

On the men’s side, Carmelo Hayes vs. Damian Priest vs. Trick Williams will take place in a Triple Threat qualifying bout.

Meanwhile, the women’s division will see Charlotte Flair collide with Nia Jax and Kiana James in another Triple Threat with Chamber implications.

