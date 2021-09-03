WWE has announced two new matches for tonight’s SmackDown on FOX episode from.

Tonight’s show will feature Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins in a battle of rivals, and a rematch from Cesaro’s WrestleMania 37 win.

SmackDown will also feature a Championship Contender’s match with The Street Profits trying to earn a title shot by defeating SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos in a non-title match.

As noted, tonight’s SmackDown will be headlined by Finn Balor vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns with the title on the line.

