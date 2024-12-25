The lineup for the final WWE NXT show of the year continues to take shape.

Following the Christmas Eve episode of WWE NXT on The CW Network from December 24, new matches have been officially announced for the upcoming WWE NXT show on New Year’s Eve on December 31.

Featured below is the updated lineup for the 12/31 episode:

* 2024 NXT Awards

* Kelani Jordan vs. Lola Vice

* Gigi Dolin & Shotzi vs. Katana Chance & Kayden Carter vs. Jakara Jackson & Lash Legend