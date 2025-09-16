All Elite Wrestling is bringing a jam-packed card to “The Great White North.”

On Monday evening, AEW President Tony Khan surfaced via social media to announce the addition of a new No Holds Barred match for the AEW September To Remember three-hour AEW All Out: Toronto “go-home” episode of AEW Dynamite on Wednesday night, September 17, 2025.

The bout will feature Thekla going one-on-one against Queen Aminata.

That brings the total to ten matches and segments already being advertised heading into the 9/17 go-home show from London, Ontario, Canada, airing live at 8/7c on TBS and HBO Max:

* Riho vs. Robyn Renegade

* Bobby Lashley vs. Toa Liona

* Timeless Toni Storm feature

* Jon Moxley vs. Roderick Strong

* No holds barred: Thekla vs. Queen Aminata

* FTR face-to-face with Adam Copeland & Christian Cage

* All Out Unified title match qualifier: The Beast Mortos vs. Mascara Dorada

* All Out tag title match qualifier: Top Flight (Darius & Dante Martin) vs. Josh Alexander & Hechicero

* All Out tag title match qualifier: Luchasaurus & Kip Sabian vs. JetSpeed (Mike Bailey & Kevin Knight)

* All Out tag title match qualifier: Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) vs. Gunn Club (Juice Robinson & Austin Gunn)

