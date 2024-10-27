TNA Wrestling is hanging around “The Motor City” on Sunday.

Following their successful TNA Bound For Glory 2024 pay-per-view on Saturday night, the company returns to Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan tonight for a post-Bound For Glory taping of TNA iMPACT.

On tap for the October 27 taping of TNA iMPACT this evening in Detroit, MI:

* The Rascalz vs. First Class

* El Hijo Del Vikingo in action

* Hammerstone & Jake Something vs. Sami Callihan & PCO

* New TNA Tag Team Champions The Hardys to appear

* TNA X-Division Champion “Speedball” Mike Bailey vs. Moose

Check back here tonight for complete TNA iMPACT spoilers.