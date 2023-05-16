Sammy Guevara and “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry will work singles matches on Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite as the Road to Double Or Nothing continues.

Double Or Nothing will see Guevara, Perry and Darby Allin challenge AEW World Champion MJF in a Pillars Four-Way. Last week’s Dynamite saw Perry and Allin defeat Guevara and MJF in tag team action to make the Double Or Nothing bout official. Now Perry and Guevara will work warm-up bouts on this week’s Dynamite. Guevara’s opponent has not been announced, while Perry will face Rush.

This will be the first-ever match between Rush and Perry. Rush has not worked a singles match since losing to Bryan Danielson on the February 8 Championship Fight Night edition of AEW Dynamite.

Below is the current card for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite on TBS from the Moody Center in Austin, TX:

* Sammy Guevara vs. TBA

* “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry vs. Rush

* Don Callis will explain why he turned on Kenny Omega

* Jay White vs. Ricky Starks

* The Outcasts (Saraya, Toni Storm, Ruby Soho) vs. AEW Women’s World Champion Jamie Hayter, Britt Baker and Hikaru Shida

* Chris Jericho vs. Roderick Strong in a Falls Count Anywhere Match. Adam Cole and The Jericho Appreciation Society will be banned from the arena

* A follow-up to Wednesday’s “important announcement” on TNT, as promised by AEW President Tony Khan

