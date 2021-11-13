Several new matches have been revealed for Impact Wrestling’s upcoming Turning Point special.

It was announced this week that Impact World Champion Moose will defend against Eddie Edwards. Edwards won a Triple Threat over Matt Cardona and W. Morrissey to become the new #1 contender.

The Bullet Club’s Chris Bey and Hikuleo vs. Impact World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers is also official for the special event. The Bullet Club defeated FinJuice to become the new #1 contenders.

Chris Sabin vs. Ace Austin is also set for Turning Point, plus Heath and Rhino vs. Violent By Design.

The Impact Turning Point special will air live on Saturday, November 20 via the Impact Plus platform. It will be held at Sam’s Town Live in Las Vegas. Below is the current card:

Impact World Title Match

Eddie Edwards vs. Moose (c)

Knockouts Title Match

Mercedes Martinez vs. Mickie James (c)

Impact World Tag Team Titles Match

The Bullet Club vs. The Good Brothers (c)

X Division Title Match

Laredo Kid vs. Trey Miguel (c)

Knockouts Tag Team Titles Match

The Decay vs. The IInspiration (c)

Ace Austin vs. Chris Sabin

Heath and Rhino vs. Violent By Design

