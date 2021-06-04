Four new matches have been announced for the Impact Wrestling Against All Odds pay-per-view.

Last night’s Impact saw Knockouts Tag Team Champions Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz retain over Rachael Ellering and Jordynne Grace in their rematch. Hogan and Steelz will now defend against Susan and Kimber Lee at the pay-per-view.

Another new title match for Against All Odds will see Violent By Design’s Rhino and Deaner defend against Crazzy Steve and Black Taurus of The Decay. Thanks to The Freebird Rule, Deaner will be filling in for Joe Doering, is the actual champion with Rhino but will be wrestling a singles match against Satoshi Kojima at the pay-per-view.

Last night’s Impact also saw W. Morrissey destroy Rich Swann until security and Willie Mack made the save. Morrissey’s match with Mack was pushed back until next Thursday, while Swann vs. Morrissey was announced for the pay-per-view.

A new #1 contender for X Division Champion Josh Alexander will also be crowned at Against All Odds as Ace Austin, Petey Williams, Trey Miguel, Chris Bey and Rohit Raju face off to determine who will challenge Alexander next.

Against All Odds will take place on Saturday, June 12 from Nashville. The event will air exclusively on the Impact Plus platform. Below is the updated card:

Impact World Title Match

Moose vs. Kenny Omega (c)

Impact Knockouts Title Match

Rosemary vs. Deonna Purrazzo (c)

Impact Tag Team Titles Match

The Decay (Black Taurus, Crazzy Steve) vs. Violent By Design (Deaner, Rhino) (c)

Impact Knockouts Tag Team Titles Match

Susan and Kimber Lee vs. Fire ‘n’ Flava (Kiera Hogan, Tasha Steelz) (c)

X Division Title #1 Contender’s Fatal 5 Way

Ace Austin vs. Petey Williams vs. Trey Miguel vs. Chris Bey vs. Rohit Raju

Impact World Tag Team Champion Joe Doering vs. Satoshi Kojima

W. Morrissey vs. Rich Swann

