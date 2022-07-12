Several new matches have been announced for Impact Wrestling’s Derby City Rumble TV tapings.

As noted, Impact will return to Old Forester’s Paristown Hall in Louisville, KY this Friday and Saturday to tape upcoming episodes of Impact on AXS. They have now announced four matches for Friday’s tapings, and three for Saturday’s tapings.

Below are the updated line-ups for the Derby City Rumble TV tapings. If you are attending these shows and would like to help with spoilers, please e-mail me.

FRIDAY, JULY 15:

* Kushida debuts vs. Rich Swann

* Alex Shelley vs. Chris Sabin

* Chelsea Green and Deonna Purrazzo vs. Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace and Mia Yim

* Ace Austin and Chris Bey vs. Matt Taven and Mike Bennett

SATURDAY, JULY 16:

* X Division Champion Mike Bailey vs. Rocky Romero

* The Motor City Machine Guns vs. Violent By Design’s Joe Doering and Deaner

* Kushida vs. TBA

