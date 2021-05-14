The card for Saturday’s Impact Wrestling Under Siege event has been finalized.

Last night’s Impact episode saw Havok defeat Rosemary to earn a match with Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo.

Impact also featured NJPW star El Phantasmo defeat Ace Austin, TJP, Petey Williams, Acey Romero and Rohit Raju to earn a title shot from X Division Champion Josh Alexander at Under Siege.

Under Siege will also now feature a #1 contender’s match to determine the next challengers for Impact World Tag Team Champions FinJuice at a later date. The teams will be XXXL, Rohit Raju and Shera, TJP and Petey Williams, plus Ace Austin and Madman Fulton.

Finally, Black Taurus vs. Brian Myers was added to the Under Siege card, along with Susan and Kimber Lee vs. Taylor Wilde and Tenille Dashwood.

Impact Under Siege will take place this Saturday, May 15 from Nashville, TN. It will air exclusively on Impact Plus. Below is the updated card:

AEW World Champion, Impact World Champion and AAA Mega Champion Kenny Omega, and The Good Brothers vs. Eddie Edwards and Impact World Tag Team Champions FinJuice

Impact Knockouts Tag Team Titles Match

Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz vs. Rachael Ellering and Jordynne Grace (c)

Impact X Division Title Match

El Phantasmo vs. Josh Alexander (c)

Impact Knockouts Title Match

Havok vs. Deonna Purrazzo (c)

World Title #1 Contender’s Six-Way

Matt Cardona vs. Chris Bey vs. Sami Callihan vs. Chris Sabin vs. Moose vs. Trey Miguel

Winner earns a future title shot from Kenny Omega.

World Tag Team Titles #1 Contender’s Four-Way

Team XXXL vs. Rohit Raju and Shera vs. TJP and Petey Williams vs. Ace Austin and Madman Fulton

Winners earn a future title shot from FinJuice.

W. Morrissey vs. Willie Mack

Black Taurus vs. Brian Myers

Tenille Dashwood and Taylor Wilde vs. Susan and Kimber Lee

