Two new matches have been announced for tonight’s post-Deadline edition of WWE NXT on the USA Network.

Tonight’s show will feature Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley vs. Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne of Toxic Attraction.

The women’s tag team match was announced following the backstage brawl at Deadline. NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Katana Chance and Kayden Carter agreed to a future title shot for Nile and Paxley in a backstage Deadline segment earlier in the show, but later Dolin and Jayne insulted Chance and Carter to their faces, then took shots at Nile and Paxley, which led to a fight between the teams.

WWE has also confirmed Odyssey Jones vs. Von Wagner for tonight’s NXT. Jones, Edris Enofe and Malik Blade have had issues with Wagner for weeks, and Jones mentioned the match during a segment at Deadline. WWE has now confirmed the match.

Below is the updated line-up for tonight’s NXT:

* Deadline fallout

* New NXT Tag Team Champions The New Day find out what’s next for them

* Grayson Waller and Roxanne Perez appear following their Iron Survivor Challenge wins

* Lyra Valkyria makes her NXT debut

* Von Wagner vs. Odyssey Jones

* Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley vs. Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne

