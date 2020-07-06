New Matches Revealed for Tonight’s WWE RAW

WWE just announced that Rey Mysterio has been medically cleared to compete and will be in action on tonight’s RAW from the WWE Performance Center.

Rey will team with Aleister Black to face Seth Rollins and Murphy on tonight’s RAW. You can click here for the latest backstage update on Rey working without a WWE contract and possible plans for the Rollins feud.

WWE also announced that tonight’s RAW will feature six-man action with Big Show and The Viking Raiders vs. Randy Orton, Andrade and Angel Garza. They are also teasing that Dolph Ziggler will pick his stipulation for the match against WWE Champion Drew McIntyre at “The Horror Show at Extreme Rules” pay-per-view.

Remember to join us for live RAW coverage at 8pm ET tonight. Below is the updated line-up:

* RAW Women’s Champion Asuka vs. WWE Women’s Tag Team & SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley in a non-title match

* Will Dolph Ziggler pick the stipulation for his Extreme Rules match with WWE Champion Drew McIntyre?

* Randy Orton, Andrade and Angel Garza vs. The Viking Raiders and Big Show

* Aleister Black and Rey Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins and Murphy

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.