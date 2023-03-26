Three more matches have been announced for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite.

It was announced during Rampage that Dynamite will feature Willow Nightingale vs. Ruby Soho in singles action, plus Matt Hardy vs. Jungle Boy. In Trios action, Dalton Castle and The Boys will take on Blackpool Combat Club’s Jon Moxley, ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta and ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli.

Below is the updated card for Wednesday’s Dynamite from the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis:

* Willow Nightingale vs. Ruby Soho

* Matt Hardy vs. Jungle Boy

* Dalton Castle and The Boys vs. Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley, ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta, ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli)

* AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy defends against The Butcher

* Adam Cole vs. Daniel Garcia

* IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega defends against Jeff Cobb

