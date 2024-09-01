Two new matches and a new segment has been announced for the post-Bash In Berlin episode of WWE Raw this coming Monday night.

On Saturday evening, WWE confirmed a Women’s Tag-Team Championship Celebration for new champions Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair, following their title-earning victory over The Unholy Union at WWE Bash In Berlin.

Additionally, The Unholy Union vs. Damage CTRL in a number one contender’s bout for the women’s tag titles, and American Made trio The Creed Brothers & Ivy Nile will square off against Alpha Academy team Otis, Akira Tozawa abnd Maxxine Dupri.

Previously announced for the show is Zelina Vega vs. Shayna Baszler, as well as Sheamus vs. Bronson Reed vs. Ludwig Kaiser and Ilja Dragunov vs. Dragon Lee vs. Dominik Mysterio in a pair of WWE Intercontinental Championship Number One Contenders Tournament matches.

