WWE has locked in several key matches and segments for tonight’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown, with revenge, momentum, and WrestleMania implications all in play.

Rhea Ripley will go one-on-one with Michin in what’s shaping up to be a heated showdown. Ripley is coming in with a clear score to settle after recent attacks involving Jade Cargill, Michin, and B-Fab, and she’ll be looking to fire back in a big way just weeks ahead of her WWE Women’s Championship clash against Cargill at WrestleMania.

That one could get physical in a hurry.

Elsewhere in the women’s division, Charlotte Flair will team up with Alexa Bliss to take on Bayley and Lyra Valkyria. With multiple top-tier names involved, this tag bout could have ripple effects as the WrestleMania card continues to take shape.

Newly crowned United States Champion Sami Zayn is also set for an appearance tonight, just one week removed from his title victory. WWE has confirmed that fans will hear directly from Zayn as he begins the next chapter of his reign.

And with WrestleMania 42 looming, his challenger is already making moves.

Trick Williams, who is set to challenge Zayn on the grand stage, previously invited hip-hop star Lil Yachty to be part of tonight’s show in St. Louis, adding another layer of intrigue to the evening.

The star power doesn’t stop there, as Cody Rhodes, Drew McIntyre, and Jacob Fatu are all scheduled to appear.

Meanwhile, there’s growing buzz around Randy Orton, who is rumored to finally reveal the identity of the mysterious caller he’s been speaking to in recent weeks.

Make sure to join us here tonight at WrestlingHeadlines.com at 8/7c for live WWE SmackDown Results coverage.