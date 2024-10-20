All Elite Wrestling has announced several new matches and segments for Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite, including Sammy Guevara vs. Shelton Benjamin.

Additionally, Kyle Fletcher will deliver a message to Will Ospreay.

You can check out the updated lineup for next Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite below:

* Ladder War for ROH World Championship: Mark Briscoe (c) vs. Chris Jericho

* The Elite (The Young Bucks & Jack Perry) vs. Private Party & Daniel Garcia

* Sammy Guevara vs. Shelton Benjamin

* The House of Black vs. TBD

* HOOK will handle the person who attacked Taz.

* We’ll hear from Kyle Fletcher.

During this week’s episode of AEW Collision, the House of Black made some history. The trio of Malakai Black, Brody King, Buddy Matthews now have the most trios matches in AEW history.

On this week’s show, the three men picked up a win over Alpha Zo, Chris Nastyy, & Olumide which marks their 25th win as a group overall. This is the most of any trios group on the AEW roster.

You can check out some highlights from the match below: