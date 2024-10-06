The lineup for AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday continued to take shape this weekend.

Late Saturday night, AEW President Tony Khan hopped on social media to announce a double title match for the “Title Tuesday” installment of the weekly two-hour AEW on TBS prime time program.

Added to the October 8 episode of AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday is Mercedes Mone vs. Emi Sakura in a match where the TBS and NJPW STRONG Women’s Championships will be on-the-line.

Additionally, HOOK announced during the October 5 episode of AEW Collision that he will be calling out the attackers of his father, Taz, on next week’s show, and a face-to-face confrontation between Darby Allin and Brody King was set for the 10/8 show.

Previously announced for AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday is Bryan Danielson & Wheeler Yuta vs. Claudio Castagnoli & PAC, as well as Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. vs. Willow Nightingale in a title eliminator to determine Mariah May’s challenger at AEW Wrestle Dream 2024.

