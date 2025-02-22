The lineup for next week’s episode of WWE Raw on Netflix continues to take shape.

On Saturday afternoon, WWE announced new matches and appearances scheduled for the February 24 episode of the weekly red brand prime time Monday night program.

From WWE.com:

Days before they compete inside the Elimination Chamber, CM Punk, Seth “Freakin” Rollins and Logan Paul will be live on Raw, Monday at 8 ET/5 PT on Netflix. Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley returns to Raw with a message for IYO SKY a week before their highly anticipated title match. After mocking “Main Event” Jey Uso last week on Raw and suggesting that his WrestleMania challenger is out of his league, World Heavyweight Champion Gunther engaged in a heated exchange with the Royal Rumble winner. Last Monday, The LWO sent The New Day heading for the hills after Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods incited a brawl over the attack on Rey Mysterio. Now, Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde are out to prove that “New… Day sucks!” After their melee last Monday, Penta, Ludwig Kaiser and Pete Dunne are set to square off in a Triple Threat Match. Don’t miss all the action of Raw, Monday at 8 ET/5 PT on Netflix.

Featured below is the updated lineup for the show:

* CM Punk, Seth Rollins, and Logan Paul to appear

* Rhea Ripley delivers a message to IYO SKY

* WWE World Heavyweight Champion Gunther to speak

* The New Day vs. LWO

* Penta vs. Ludwig Kaiser vs. Pete Dunne

* WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship: Lyra Valkyria (c) vs. Dakota Kai

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships: Bianca Belair & Naomi (c) vs. Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez

Make sure to join us here every Monday night at 8/7c for live WWE Raw on Netflix results coverage.