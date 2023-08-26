Two matches have been confirmed for the final WWE RAW before Payback.

The New Day vs. The Viking Raiders has been announced for Monday’s RAW. The two teams have feuded since Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods returned by answering an open challenge issued by Erik and Ivar on the August 7 RAW. The Vikings came up short that night, but will be looking to get the win back on Monday.

Bronson Reed vs. Tommaso Ciampa was also added to Monday’s RAW. This week’s RAW Talk show saw Reed challenge Ciampa to a match, and now that bout is official. Reed and Ciampa have had issues since early July when Reed assisted The Miz in defeating Ciampa on the July 10 RAW, which came three weeks after Ciampa returned to defeat Miz. Following the incident on July 10, Reed defeated Ciampa on the July 24 RAW, in what was their first-ever match, thanks to interference by Shinsuke Nakamura.

Below is the updated card for next week’s RAW from the FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tennessee:

* The red brand go-home build for WWE Payback

* Chad Gable vs. Ludwig Kaiser

* Becky Lynch vs. Zoey Stark in a Falls Count Anywhere match

* The Viking Raiders vs. The New Day

* Bronson Reed vs. Tommaso Ciampa

