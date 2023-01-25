Two new matches have been announced for NJPW’s Battle In the Valley pay-per-view.

Impact World Tag Team Champions The Motor City Machine Guns will defend their NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Titles against Royce Isaacs and Jorel Nelson of The World Class Wrecking Crew. The WCWC confronted The MCMG on a recent episode of NJPW Strong.

An eight-man tag team match was also announced for Battle In the Valley with Impact World Champion Josh Alexander teaming with NWA Historic Welterweight Champion Rocky Romero, Mascara Dorada and Adrian Quest to take on Kushida, The DKC, Kevin Knight, and Volador Jr. Romero defeated Volador for the NWA Historic Welterweight Title this past weekend at a CMLL show.

NJPW Battle In the Valley will take place on Saturday, February 18 from the San Jose Civic Center in San Jose, CA. Below is the updated card:

IWGP World Heavyweight Title Match

TBA vs. Shingo Takagi or Kazuchika Okada (c)

IWGP Women’s Title Match

Mercedes Moné vs. KAIRI (c)

NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Titles Match

The World Class Wrecking Crew vs. The Motor City Machine Guns (c)

Filthy Rules Match

Tom Lawlor vs. Homicide

Eddie Kingston vs. Jay White

Kushida, The DKC, Kevin Knight, and Volador Jr. vs. Impact World Champion Josh Alexander, NWA Historic Welterweight Champion Rocky Romero, Mascara Dorada and Adrian Quest

Pre-show Match

Bobby Fish vs. David Finlay

Pre-show Match

JR Kratos vs. Alex Coughlin

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.