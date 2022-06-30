AAA and NJPW will be a part of the “Jim Crockett Promotions Presents: Ric Flair’s Last Match” event during Starrcast V weekend.

Starrcast has announced that a AAA match will be featured on the card that night. They have not announced who the participants will be, but it looks like that will be confirmed “very soon,” based on a tweet from the promoters. It was noted that the match will turn some heads.

It was also announced that NJPW will have a match on the card. Clark Connors will face Ren Narita.

A press conference for the big one night only JCP event was held last Thursday, but WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair’s match was still not confirmed. You can click here for our recap from the press conference, along with Flair’s interesting comments on his health for the match.

The “Jim Crockett Promotions Presents: Ric Flair’s Last Match” event will take place on Sunday, July 31 from the Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, TN, during Starrcast V weekend. The three-hour event will air live on FITE TV and various bundles are offered for the events of the weekend.

Below is the updated card for the JCP event, along with the latest’s Control Center videos with David Crockett to announce the new matches:

Ric Flair’s Last Match

Ric Flair vs. TBA

Impact World Title Match

Jacob Fatu vs. Josh Alexander (c)

Impact Knockouts World Title Triple Threat

Deonna Purrazzo vs. Rachael Ellering vs. Jordynne Grace (c)

Impact Wrestling Match

The Wolves (Davey Richards, Eddie Edwards) vs. The Motor City Machine Guns (Chris Sabin, Alex Shelley)

MLW Match

Killer Kross vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr.

AAA Match

TBA vs. TBA

NJPW Match

Clark Connors vs. Ren Narita

BREAKING: As part of #STARRCAST weekend, we are honored to welcome @luchalibreaaa as part of Ric Flair’s Last Match at the @NMAuditorium on July 31 in #Nashville! Limited numbers of tickets for Ric Flair’s Last Match are on sale NOW! 🎟: https://t.co/lpsNINiU4w pic.twitter.com/BTQnJswgBD — #Starrcast (@StarrcastEvents) June 30, 2022

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.