New matches have been revealed for the NJPW Strong Autumn Action tapings, which are scheduled for Sunday, September 11 from Sam’s Town Live in Las Vegas.

QT Marshall vs. Shota Umino is now official for the taping. This match was made after Umino answered an open challenge issued by Marshall back in July at the High Alert taping.

Matches also confirmed for the Autumn Action tapings include Juice Robinson vs. Ren Narita, Ariya Daivari vs. Kevin Blackwood, plus Che Cabrera vs. Kevin Night of the LA Dojo.

Below is the updated line-up for the NJPW Strong Autumn Action tapings:

* Kevin Knight vs. Che Cabrera

* Ariya Daivari vs. Kevin Blackwood

* Juice Robinson vs. Ren Narita

* QT Marshall vs. Shota Umino

* Blake Christian and Mascara Dorada vs. Mistico and Alex Zayne

* Rocky Romero vs. Shingo Takagi

* Tom Lawlor vs. Tomohiro Ishii

* Eddie Kingston, Homicide and ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta vs. The Bullet Club (The Good Brothers, IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jay White)

