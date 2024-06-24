A new singles matchup has been announced for the June 25th NXT on USA.

Former NXT North American Champion Wes Lee will be clashing with Gallus leader Joe Coffey. The news was broken today by the official NXT X (Twitter) account.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR NXT:

-Sol Ruca vs. Arianna Grace

-Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson vs. Malik Blade & Edris Enofe vs. Chase U (Andre Chase and Duke Hudson) vs. New Catch Republic (Tyler Bate and Pete Dunne) vs. Angel & Berto in a Tag Team Turmoil to determine new #1 tag title contenders

-Tony D’Angelo vs. Nathan Frazer for the NXT Heritage Cup Championship

-Tavion Heights vs. Damon Kemp

-Trick Williams vs. Shawn Spears

-Wes Lee vs. Joe Coffey