AEW star and Dark Order member John Silver has announced on Twitter that Orange Cassidy will be taking on the Dark Order’s 10 in singles-action on this week’s episode of Dynamite on TNT. He writes, “10 is gonna destroy Orange Cassidy,” along with his announcement.

#AEWDynamite is ALL NEW this Wed 9/30 at 8/7c on TNT!

– Orange Cassidy v #DarkOrder’s 10 10 is gonna destroy Orange Cassidy! #JoinDarkOrder pic.twitter.com/MRoOpfuMKa — John Silver (@SilverNumber1) September 28, 2020

UPDATED LINEUP FOR DYNAMITE:

-Isiah Kassidy versus Chris Jericho

-Orange Cassidy versus 10 from the Dark Order

-FTR versus SCU

-Ricky Starks versus Darby Allin

-Cody Rhodes responds to Brodie Lee

-Britt Baker in action

-AEW world champion Jon Moxley appears