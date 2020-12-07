Major League Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that rising star Calvin Tankman will go one-on-one with Zenshi on this Wednesdays’ edition of Fusion. Details, including an updated match card for the event, can be found below.

New York — Major League Wrestling today announced Calvin Tankman vs. Zenshi for this Wednesday, December 9 at 7pm ET on MLW’s flagship weekly series, FUSION, available on YouTube, Fubo Sports, Pluto TV. Learn more about where to watch.

Calvin Tankman represents the new breed of fighting athletes in MLW and this Wednesday he’s out to prove he should be in the Top 10.

Standing in his way is the double South American champion Zenshi.

Tankman is hungry for the competition and after his debut put the entire league on notice. This Wednesday the Indiana native looks to prove he is a major league player in the making.

What happens when a 355 pound Tankman collides with the explosive and unorthodox Zenshi in an openweight encounter?

Tune in this Wednesday night at 7pm ET and find out!

Also scheduled:

•World Tag Team Championship: Ross & Marshall Von Erich (c) vs. CONTRA Unit (Jacob Fatu & Simon Gotch)

•Low Ki vs. Richard Holliday – Semi-Finals of Opera

•Alicia Atout exclusive interview with Alex Hammerstone

•The debut of Violence is Forever

MLW invites you to join us as we celebrate the sport’s oldest tournament as it returns this Wednesday on MLW FUSION at 7pm ET on YouTube, Fubo Sports and Pluto TV.

Fans can also watch nationwide on cable and dish via beIN SPORTS on Saturday nights at 10pm ET and on demand anytime, anywhere on DAZN. Learn more about where to watch.