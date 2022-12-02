AEW has announced on Twitter that women’s division star Athena, who will be challenging Ring of Honor women’s championship at Final Battle, will be in action on tomorrow’s Rampage from Indianapolis.

Ahead of her @ringofhonor Women's World Championship Match at #ROH Final Battle vs. Champion @RealMMartinez, #FallenGoddess @athenapalmer_fg is determined to continue her path of destruction TOMORROW on #AEWRampage at 10pm ET/9pm CT on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/HuEFGkM2R6 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 2, 2022

UPDATED LINEUP FOR RAMPAGE:

-Orange Cassidy vs. QT Marshall in a lumberjack match for the AEW All-Atlantic Championship

-Darby Allin vs. Cole Karter

-Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal vs. Private Party

-Athena in action

-Renee Paquette has a sit-down interview with Saraya

-Swerve In Your Glory speaks to the crowd

-More matches will be announced for next week’s AEW Dynamite