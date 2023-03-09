Major League Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that Willie Mack will be taking on Real1 (nZo) at the April 6th War Chamber event from the Melrose Ballroom in New York City. Full details, including an updated look at the show card, can be found below.

Major League Wrestling today announced Willie Mack vs. Real 1 at MLW War Chamber’23 Thursday, April 6 at New York City’s Melrose Ballroom.

The card is an MLW TV taping, airing nationwide in the US and in over 60 countries around the world.

New York City will host an East Coast / West Coast clash as two of the sport’s most charismatic forces square off for the first time ever.

Mack, a popular fan favorite, has been making moves as he climbs the rankings and continues to gain momentum with every outing.

Impressing MLW matchmakers, Willie Mack now enters deep waters as he faces the top ranked and controversial “Certified G” from Jersey.

Never one to be shy about his opinion, Real1 has reportedly been outspoken and disrespectful in his assessment of Mack. From questioning his stamina to making jokes at The Mack’s expense, Real1 has downright been insulting towards one of wrestling’s most beloved.

Now the two will rumble in the Big Apple, the destination for some of the sport’s greatest showdowns.

Will the dirty boxing and ruthless rulebreaking of Real1 prevail?

Will the flashy and furious unorthodox arsenal of Willie Mack be too much for Real1?

See Real1 vs. Willie Mack LIVE Thursday, April 6th in NYC at MLW War Chamber’23.

CARD

National Openweight Championship

John Hennigan (Champion) vs. Jacob Fatu

Women’s World Featherweight Championship

Taya Valkyrie (champion) vs. Delmi Exo

Willie Mack vs. Real1

Signed to appear:

World Heavyweight Champion Alex Hammerstone

Alex Kane

World Middleweight Champion Lince Dorado

Microman

World Tag Team Champions Samoan SWAT Team

Mr. Thomas

Jacob Fatu

Mance Warner

Matthew Justice

1 Called Manders

Calvin Tankman

Rickey Shane Page

AKIRA

Lio Rush

B3CCA

Billie Starkz

Davey Boy Smith Jr.

Delirious

Sam Adonis

Mandy León

FBI

Tickets start at $15 at MLWNYC.com and Eventbrite. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.

EVENT FAQ

Major League Wrestling shows are interactive. Fans get to not only experience major league action in the ring but have the opportunity to meet some of their favorites before bell time.

MEET AND GREETS

There will be several meet and greet opportunities featuring Major League Wrestling wrestlers and personalities.

DAY OF EVENT INFO

The schedule for the event is as follows:

6:00 p.m.: Early entry for front row ticket holders

6:30 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders)

7:30 p.m.: Showtime

MORE ABOUT THE MELROSE BALLROOM:

Located in the heart of Long Island City just minutes away from Manhattan, Melrose Ballroom is one of New York City’s premiere exclusive venues for live performance, music, and entertainment shows.

Melrose Ballroom is located at: 36-08 33rd Street Long Island City, NY 11106.

