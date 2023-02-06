The National Wrestling Alliance has announced on Instagram that Chris Adonis will be taking on former NWA world champion Trevor Murdoch at the promotion’s February 11th Nuff Said pay-per-view event from the Egypt Shrine Center in Tampa Bay, Florida.

UPDATED CARD FOR NUFF SAID:

-Tyrus vs. Matt Cardona for the NWA World Championship

-Kamille vs. Angelina Love for the NWA Women’s Championship

-Kerry Morton vs. Alex Taylor for the NWA Jr. Heavyweight Championship

-Kevin Kiley vs. EC3

-Trevor Murdoch vs. Chris Adonis