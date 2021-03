On the latest edition of ROH Week by Week it was announced that former world champion Jay Briscoe would be taking on the promotion’s newest signee, EC3, at the March 26th 19th Anniversary pay per view.

The bout was originally supposed to happen back at Final Battle this past December, but EC3 was pulled due to pre-travel COVID-19 protocols.

Check out the full Week by Week below.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR 19TH ANNIVERSARY

-RUSH versus Jay Lethal for the ROH championship

-EC3 versus Jay Briscoe