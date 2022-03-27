WWE issued the following press release announcing that Bianca Belair and Ronda Rousey will team up to take on the duo of Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch on the WrestleMania go-home edition of Raw this Monday.

Updated lineup below:

-Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns in the same building

-Rey Mysterio vs. The Miz

-The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy

-Rhea Ripley/Liv Morgan/Naomi/Sasha Banks vs. Carmella/Queen Zelina/Natalya/Shayna Baszler

-RK-Bro vs. The Usos

-Becky Lynch/Charlotte Flair vs. Bianca Belair/Ronda Rousey