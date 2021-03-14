IMPACT superstar and former world champion Sami Callihan has announced on Twitter that he will take on Trey Miguel on this Tuesday’s edition of Impact on AXS. The Draw writes, “The wait is over. THIS TUESDAY 8pmEST @IMPACTWRESTLING #IMPACTonAXSTV #TheDRAW Vs. The Rascal with ZERO PASSION. You’re all welcome in advance. I’m going to embarrass and expose @TheTreyMiguel for the PHONY he really is.”

Callihan and Miguel have been feuding regularly over the last several weeks. Check out the tweet below.