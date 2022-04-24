WWE issued the following press release announcing that Tony D’Angelo will take on Xyon Quinn on this Tuesday’s edition of NXT 2.0. Full details, including an updated look at the show card, can be found below.

“The New Don of NXT” looks to solidify his status in his first match since becoming a Made Man when he takes on Xyon Quinn.

It will be a tall task for Tony D’Angelo as Quinn has been on a tear since displaying a new intense attitude, running through the likes of Draco Anthony and Wes Lee with his ferocious flying forearm.

Can D’Angelo protect his turf, or will Quinn run it straight right through the Made Man? Find out Tuesday night on NXT 2.0 at 8/7 C on USA.

* Tony D’Angelo vs. Xyon Quinn

* The Spring Breakin’ build will continue

* Trick Williams vs. Solo Sikoa

* Nikkita Lyons vs. Lash Legend

* Elektra Lopez, Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde vs. Fallon Henley, Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen

* The NXT 2.0 debut of Nathan Frazer