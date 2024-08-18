A new matchup has been announced for AEW All Out.

The August 17th episode of AEW Collision saw Kris Statlander and Stokely Hathaway cut a promo on Willow Nightingale and Tomohiro Ishii, who they will be facing at the August 25th All In pay-per-view in a mixed tag team matchup. During the promo, Statlander revealed that she will be facing Nightingale in a singles matchup at the All Out pay-per-view on September 7th, adding that whichever team wins the mixed tag match at All In will pick the stipulation for the All Out match.

Stokely Hathaway has ZERO CONCERNS about stepping in the ring alongside Statlander vs. Willow Nightingale and Tomohiro Ishii at #AEWAllInLondon ZERO HOUR!

Zero.. concerns… Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@callmekrisstat | @StokelyHathaway pic.twitter.com/VHBz7XSDhc — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 18, 2024

UPDATED LINEUP FOR ALL OUT:

AEW International Championship Match:

MJF or Will Ospreay vs. PAC

Match Stipulation TBD:

Kris Statlander vs. Willow Nightingale