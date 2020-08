New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced several matchups for the two-night Fighting Spirit Unleashed special, which is headlined by KENTA putting his IWGP United States championship on the line against former ROH television champion Jeff Cobb. Full lineup below.

-Frod Rosser makes his NJPW debut

-Brody King versus Hikuleo

-Flip Gordon versus Jay White

-KENTA versus Jeff Cobb for the right to challenge IWGP U.S. champion