Mustafa Ali’s Order 4 gained a new member on this week’s episode of TNA iMPACT.

During the July 16 broadcast, the TNA International Champion held a “State of the Order 4 Address” alongside fellow faction members Tasha Steelz, Jason Hotch, John Skyler, and Agent Zero. Ali addressed the group’s recent setbacks, noting that Hotch, Steelz, and Skyler had each come up short in their respective championship opportunities.

Following those remarks, Ali officially introduced Mila Moore as the newest addition to the faction, revealing that she will serve as the Secretary of Strategic Affairs for Order 4.

As of this writing, there are no confirmed details regarding TNA’s, creative plans for Moore’s role beyond her introduction as the newest member of the group.

For those interested, you can check out our complete TNA iMPACT Results 7/16/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.