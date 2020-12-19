A new member of the La Facción Ingobernable stable was revealed at the end of last night’s ROH Final Battle pay-per-view.

The main event saw ROH World Champion RUSH retain his title over Brody King after a distraction by ROH TV Champion Dragon Lee, which allowed lucha star La Bestia del Ring to hit the ring. Ring, who is RUSH’s father, dropped King with a steel chair, which led to RUSH getting the pin to retain.

It was then announced on commentary that Ring is the newest member of La Facción Ingobernable.

Final Battle went off the air with La Facción Ingobernable (RUSH, Ring, Lee, Kenny King, Amy Rose) facing off with The Foundation (ROH Pure & World Tag Team Champion Jonathan Gresham, ROH World Tag Team Champion Jay Lethal, Rhett Titus, Tracy Williams). It looks like these two stables will feud into 2021.

You can click here for full results from Final Battle. Below are shots from the main event:

The Foundation La Facción Ingobernable A WAR IS UPON US! 👀👀#FinalBattle | #WatchROH pic.twitter.com/l1JiZ0Nc2x — Javier DraVen 👁 #JoinDarkOrder (@WrestlingCovers) December 19, 2020

