Los Ingobernables de Japon has a new member as Tetsuya Naito, SANADA, BUSHI, and Hiromu Takahashi teamed together against United Empire’s Will Ospreay, Francesco Akira, TJP, and Aaron Henare at New Japan Pro-Wrestling’s Declaration of Power show from Ryogoku Kokugikan on Monday morning.
While the referee was distracted, BUSHI decked Akira with his finisher to secure the win for LIJ.
The masked competitor revealed himself to be Titan of CMLL fame. LIJ then voted and inducted him into the faction as the latest member. The faction expands to include Tetsuya Naito, BUSHI, SANADA, Shingo Takagi, Titan, and Hiromu Takahashi.
