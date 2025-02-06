Kazuchika Okada is set to defend his AEW Continental Championship against Buddy Matthews at AEW Grand Slam: Australia, which takes place on February 15.

On last week’s episode of AEW Collision, Matthews challenged Okada to the match. It was made official on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

On this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Jay White called out The Deathriders to a match in Australia.

This week’s edition of AEW Dynamite began with a massive brawl featuring The Death Riders and Jay White, Cope, and FTR. Cope then challenged Jon Moxley to a match at AEW Revolution 2025, which Moxley quickly declined.

Jay White then made a challenge of his own, proposing that he and Cope face off against Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli in a Brisbane Brawl at AEW Grand Slam: Australia.

Not an 8-man tag but a 2 on 2 Brisbane Brawl. Jay White and Adam Copeland vs. Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli at #AEWGrandSlam Australia. Not a bad match to make but I’d rather would’ve seen the 8-man tag or Mox vs White 1 on 1. #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/QYIsMk7M6O — Phil Ouimette (@Philouimette_) February 6, 2025

Mark Davis has joined The Don Callis Family.

On this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Don Callis introduced Mark Davis as the newest member of The Don Callis Family. He also announced that he was Will Ospreay’s opponent on the show.

Callis revealed that he let Davis’ contract expire because he signed Aussie Open (Davis & Kyle Fletcher). So Davis could now either sit at home, or show up and do exactly what he’s told to do.

The Gunns have returned to All Elite Wrestling.

On this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn made their return to interrupt MVP and The Hurt Syndicate as they were cutting a promo in the ring.

Austin Gunn reminded The Hurt Syndicate that they are former AEW World Tag Team Champions and they are planning to take the titles back.

It was then announced that The Hurt Syndicate will defend their AEW Tag Team titles against Austin and Colten Gunn on next week’s edition of AEW Dynamite.