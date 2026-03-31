The Don Callis Family continues to grow.

And their latest addition is already stepping into a high-stakes spotlight.

In a video released late Monday (see below), Rocky Romero confirmed that longtime CMLL standout Volador Jr. has officially joined the Don Callis Family ranks, adding even more international firepower to the controversial faction.

And they’re not wasting any time putting that new piece to work.

Volador Jr. is now set to team with Hechicero and El Clon this Friday night, as the trio challenges for the AEW Trios Championships in the main event of CMLL’s Arena Mexico show.

Standing across from them will be the team of Mistico, Kevin Knight and “Speedball” Mike Bailey in what is shaping up to be a loaded cross-promotional showdown.

That’s a big stage right out of the gate.

For Volador Jr., this move further strengthens his already extensive resume. The 45-year-old veteran has long been one of CMLL’s most recognizable names, while also making a steady impact in NJPW over the years. His resume there includes multiple appearances in both the Best of the Super Juniors and Super Junior Tag League tournaments.

He’s also no stranger to the AEW audience.

Volador Jr. made his AEW debut in 2024 and later appeared in MLW in 2025, continuing to expand his presence across major promotions.