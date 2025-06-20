The dominant new faction taking over WWE RAW — led by Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, and Paul Heyman — may be on the brink of getting even stronger.

According to a new report from Bodyslam.net, WWE officials have internally discussed the possibility of adding two more members to the stable. The group recently expanded when Bronson Reed made a surprise alignment at the May 24th Saturday Night’s Main Event taping, attacking CM Punk to cement his place in the faction.

What began as a three-man alliance has rapidly morphed into one of RAW’s most powerful and talked-about units, and WWE creative is reportedly open to taking things further.

Two names floated for potential inclusion are:

– Ethan Page.

– Ricky Starks.

While nothing is confirmed yet, both Page and Starks are viewed as breakout stars with the personality and in-ring skill to elevate the group even higher.

Mark Coleman recently reflected on why his wrestling career never took off in the United States, despite competing for major promotions like NJPW and AJPW in Japan.

During an appearance on “The Hannibal TV,” the UFC Hall of Famer revealed that a ringside incident involving Chris Jericho left him persona non grata in WWE, effectively closing the door on any future opportunities with the company. He said,

“As far as the WWE, I became champion of the UFC and they had just hired Dan Severn and Tank Abbott, Ken Shamrock. Shamrock did pretty good. Tank was the biggest flop ever and then, Severn was very average. So they weren’t so high on the UFC guys anymore”

He continued, “But they did bring me to one of the shows, and I showed up rather drunk. Very, very drunk. I got backstage. I messed with Chris Jericho. He got thrown out of the ring and I was ringside and I was just telling him to get his ass up you pus*y. I was yelling like a fan. I said, ‘Get up Jericho, you pussy,’ this and that. Well, he looked up at me, made eye contact with me and he flips me off and he said something to me and he went backstage and he complained to whoever was back there and all of a sudden, I wasn’t allowed backstage anymore so, I didn’t hear from ‘em after that… They blew it because I could have had some epic, epic matches with ole Kurt Angle and a few other guys. We would have freaking killed it.”

Paul Levesque and Nick Khan were spotted at the WWE Performance Center this week, as you can see below:

You should never stop evolving. The future is for the taking… @WWENXT pic.twitter.com/FtIGhMGcto — Triple H (@TripleH) June 19, 2025

You can check out a video of Zelina Vega on the “Lightweights” podcast below:

And finally, you can check out the full video from Bayley’s appearance on the “RAW Recap” podcast below: