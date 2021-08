Cameron Grimes is your new Million Dollar Champion.

Tonight’s WWE NXT Takeover 36 opening match saw Grimes defeat LA Knight to win the title. Grimes also saved WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase from becoming Knight’s butler, and he no longer has to be Knight’s butler himself.

The Million Dollar Title was brought back when Knight defeated Grimes in a Ladder Match at “Takeover: In Your House” on June 13. He held the title for 69 days.

Stay tuned for more. Below are a few shots from tonight’s title change from the Capitol Wrestling Center at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando:

It's mind over matter as @LAKnightWWE looks to get his bearings straight at #NXTTakeOver 36! pic.twitter.com/OC7GqAKUMY — WWE (@WWE) August 23, 2021

#AndNEW Million Dollar champion, Cameron Grimes. What a match, two of the best in NXT. #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/3AlYWg5uGo — CM แด˜แดœษดแด‹แด‡ส€ ๎จ€ #FreePalestine (@PunkerSZN) August 23, 2021

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.