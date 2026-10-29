Another significant security incident has unfolded in Saudi Arabia as WWE prepares to hold Crown Jewel 2026 in Riyadh on November 7.

Saudi authorities confirmed on Thursday, October 29, that air defense systems intercepted two ballistic missiles targeting the Saudi capital, marking the latest incident amid ongoing regional tensions.

According to reports from Anadolu Agency and AFP, journalists in Riyadh heard at least eight explosions as the interceptions took place.

Saudi Civil Defense issued emergency warnings covering Riyadh, Al-Kharj and Najran during the incident before subsequently announcing that the immediate danger had passed.

Authorities later confirmed that falling debris from the intercepted missiles caused minor injuries to one person, while a residence and vehicle in Riyadh also sustained damage.

The latest developments come just nine days before WWE Crown Jewel 2026, which has already undergone a significant venue change amid ongoing security concerns and widespread travel disruptions throughout the region.

On Wednesday, October 28, Riyadh Season officially announced that Crown Jewel would be moving from its originally advertised location to another venue within Riyadh.

The announcement confirmed that existing ticket holders would receive refunds, with replacement tickets expected to become available within 48 hours.

Subsequent reporting identified Kingdom Arena as the expected replacement venue, although WWE and Riyadh Season had not separately confirmed the building at the time of that report.

The decision to change venues followed weeks of regional security developments, including repeated missile and drone interceptions, airline cancellations and other disruptions affecting travel into Saudi Arabia.

However, organizers have not officially attributed the Crown Jewel venue change to those security concerns.

Despite Thursday’s latest missile interceptions and the confirmed injury and property damage, there has been no announcement indicating that WWE Crown Jewel will be postponed, canceled or relocated outside Riyadh.

The premium live event remains scheduled for Saturday, November 7.

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 11/7 for live WWE Crown Jewel 2026 Results coverage.