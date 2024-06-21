A new matchup has been announced for this evening’s edition of WWE SmackDown from the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois.

Chelsea Green, Michin, and former multi-time women’s champion Bianca Belair will be facing off in a triple-threat, with winner earning a spot in the women’s Money In The Bank ladder match next month.

Also, SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis revealed online that there will be additional security at the arena due to the Wyatt Sicks and Uncle Howdy, who attacked the backstage area at the conclusion of last Monday’s Raw.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR SMACKDOWN:

-Randy Orton vs. Tama Tonga vs. Carmelo Hayes Men’s Money in the Bank Qualifying Match

-Kevin Owens vs. Andrade vs. Grayson Waller Men’s Money in the Bank Qualifying Match

-Bianca Belair vs. Michin vs. Chelsea Green Women’s Money in the Bank Qualifying Match

-CM Punk to appear

-Cody Rhodes responds to The Bloodline’s attack

-LA Knight to confront Logan Paul