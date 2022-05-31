A big six-person mixed tag team match has been announced for WWE Hell In a Cell.

The match will see The Judgment Day (WWE Hall of Famer Edge, Damian Priest, Liv Morgan) take on AJ Styles, Finn Balor and Liv Morgan. The two teams have been feuding for several weeks now.

This will be the second mixed tag team match in the feud as the May 23 RAW saw Priest and Ripley defeat Styles and Morgan. This week’s RAW featured Morgan defeating Ripley in singles action, in a match that included interference from AJ and Priest. The post-match angle saw AJ get beatdown until Balor made the save. The babyfaces fought back and stood tall together while Priest and Ripley were laid out.

The 2022 WWE Hell In a Cell Premium Live Event will take place on Sunday, June 5 from the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, IL, near Chicago. Below is the updated card, along with related footage from RAW:

Hell In a Cell Match

Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins

Triple Threat for the RAW Women’s Title

Asuka vs. Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair (c)

WWE United States Title Match

Mustafa Ali vs. Theory (c)

2-on-1 Handicap Match

Omos and MVP vs. Bobby Lashley

Ezekiel vs. Kevin Owens

The Judgment Day (WWE Hall of Famer Edge, Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley) vs. AJ Styles, Finn Balor and Liv Morgan

